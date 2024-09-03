Cowboys defensive star poised for year of destruction, per NFL execs
With all the talk about what needs to be fixed within the Dallas Cowboys organization this offseason, one thing that the team will not have an issue with is rushing the quarterback.
The player leading the way for the Cowboys' defense is none other than star edge rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons is expecting a big season with lofty goals, and he isn't alone.
ESPN interviewed NFL executives around the league, asking who would win league awards at the end of the season. When it came to NFL Defensive Player of the Year, one name stood above the rest.
Expectations High For Parsons
Senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler had this to say about Parsons potential 2024 season:
With the Cowboys paying CeeDee Lamb and negotiating with Prescott, Parsons, who's under contract for two more years, will wait until the offseason for his megadeal. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer plans to utilize him all over the front seven in his 4-3 defense, both as an edge rusher or a linebacker that can blitz from all angles.- Jeremy Fowler
Big things are expected from the Cowboys star, and you have to believe that is exactly the way he likes it. Coming soon, No. 11 will be in a backfield near you.
