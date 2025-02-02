Micah Parsons shows off receiving skills during Pro Bowl warm-ups
There are a lot of changes going through the Dallas Cowboys franchise at the moment. The team is ushering in a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Cowboys fans are still in the stage of trying to buy into Schottenheimer being the coach to lead the franchise.
With so many big decisions coming up, there is one decision that Schottenheimer and the franchise have to get right, and that's keeping Micah Parsons in Dallas.
MORE: Micah Parsons reacts to troll after comment on Luka Doncic trade
In a season where Parsons missed some action due to injury, the Cowboys star still did enough to earn a Pro Bowl nomination.
During warm-ups for the Pro Bowl, Parsons showed that he isn't just an edge rusher that strikes fear in the heart of quarterbacks. But he can also be a receiving threat.
Parsons was showing off the hands in warm-ups, proving that elite athletes are so far beyond won't any couch potato believes they can accomplish.
MORE: Micah Parsons shares adorable moment with Eli Manning's son at Pro Bowl
The Cowboys may not use Parsons in any offensive schemes. However, this clip of Parsons showing off the hands could have Schottenheimer thinking about cooking up a spot for his star on offense.
The Pro Bowl is not what it once was, competition-wise. However, it's great to see these players having fun after a season of so much physicality.
However, Cowboys fans need to send all the good vibes that the bad luck with injuries doesn't touch anyone in the Pro Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL analyst makes gut punching selection for Cowboys in mock draft
Cam Newton proposes crazy Cowboys tanking plan for Arch Manning, Nick Saban
2 Dallas Cowboys named to ESPN's top 50 free agents list
Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: New era off to strong start
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc