Micah Parsons showcases blazing speed running through walls at Pro Bowl Games
The Dallas Cowboys are well-represented at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida, with five players participating in the action.
All-Pros, kicker Brandon Aubrey and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, are among the players participating, along with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Tyler Smith, and superstar defender Micah Parsons.
Parsons is a generational talent with freakish speed, and that was on display Sunday afternoon during the festivities.
After showcasing his receiving skills during pre-game warmups, Parsons got to show off his ridiculous speed during the first leg of The Great Football Race.
Parsons was taking on Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen in the first leg, and left him in the dust while running through tires and walls.
And that is why Parsons is the main piece of the defensive unit and a player Dallas will potentially make the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
