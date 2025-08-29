Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade shockwaves interrupted ESPN US Open coverage
The Dallas Cowboys are always the talk of the NFL world. Now that they have traded a generational talent within the conference to the Green Bay Packers, the talk is even louder.
Dallas turned the NFL world on its head Thursday afternoon with news that Micah Parsons was being traded, and the immediate fallout was massive.
We all know that Dallas is America's Team, because they get the attention and generate the headlines. The Cowboys have so much motion that the Parsons trade forced ESPN to interrupt its coverage of the U.S. Open.
MORE: Cowboys are laughing stock of morning sports shows after Micah Parsons trade
While it isn't as jarring as it will be to see Parsons in a Packers jersey, it did force a little double-take when you saw a Parsons graphic with the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the backdrop.
It was even more surreal to see ESPN's Chris McKendry go from talking about forehands and backhands to Jerry Jones' boneheaded decisions.
It's safe to say that McKendry knows ball.
It's going to be a tough time getting over the Parsons trade if you're a Cowboys fan, but if anyone tries to bust your balls, just ask them: Does anyone care about your favorite team enough to interrupt coverage of a Grand Slam tournament? That's what I thought.
