Cowboys are laughing stock of morning sports shows after Micah Parsons trade
It's a dark day for Dallas Cowboys Nation, as the fallout from the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade continues to cast a dark shadow. Parsons is now a member of the Green Bay Packers, and that's just something that everyone will have to deal with.
But, if you're still reeling from the pain of Parsons parting ways with Big D, it's best to stay away from the TV.
The Cowboys are the laughing stock of morning sports talk shows on Friday, and it probably won't stop anytime soon. Whether it be ESPN or the NFL Network, everyone has their take.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 odds before & after Micah Parsons trade
Even the online content creators are getting their licks in. It's treacherous out there in the internet streets, so let's just take a look at some of the shots being fired.
First, you have Dan Orlovsky, a man made famous for a boneheaded decision and running out of the back of the endzone for a safety, calling out the Cowboys for a boneheaded decision of their own.
When Orlovsky is taking shots, you know you're down bad.
MORE: Viral video shows Micah Parsons' emotional reaction to Cowboys-Packers trade, new deal
And you know Kyle Brandt was going to boast and take his shots at the 'Boys. He delivered, all while adding insult to injury and rocking the Parsons No. 11 on Good Morning Football.
It's expected. These are the Dallas Cowboys after all, but nothing could prepare you for what you are about to see next.
MORE: Michael Irvin stunned by Cowboys 'dumb' Micah Parsons trade to Packers
The disgust you feel watching Parsons suit up in green and yellow for the first time won't compare to the feeling in your stomach when you see Skip Bayless going on an unhinged 10-minute rant about the deal from the front seat of his car like he's about to review a new Popeyes Pickle Glaze Chicken Sandwich.
We're entering Labor Day Weekend, so all people are about to have on their hands is time.
Get ready to see more rants coming the Cowboys' way over the next few days and into the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 4.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers
4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers
Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player
Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade
Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade