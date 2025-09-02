Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade had surprising suitor who ultimately backed out
The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the NFL last week by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, just one week before the start of the regular season.
While Parsons' deal to the Packers seemingly came out of nowhere, there had been plenty of discussions within the front office. In fact, they had another NFC team inquire about a potential trade for the superstar pass rusher.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys received interest from the Carolina Panthers.
Ultimately, the Panthers withdrew any interest because they did not want to include star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Brown, who starred for the Auburn Tigers and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year in his final season before turning pro, appeared in just one game during the 2024 season after suffering a meniscus tear in the season opener.
Before his injury, Brown had inked a four-year, $96 million extension, which included $63.165 million guaranteed.
The extension followed Brown's breakout 2023 campaign where he set a single-season record for defensive tackles with 103 tackles. He added 15 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss, and two sacks.
Brown would have been a great addition to the Cowboys' defensive line, but ultimately, they landed three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark from Green Bay, and the coaching staff seems happy.
