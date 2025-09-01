Kenny Clark could be 'fully unleashed' in Cowboys debut vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to move on from the Micah Parsons contract saga, and luckily, they will have that chance this week with the team focused on the NFL opener on Thursday night against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
One of the most intriguing players to watch in Thursday night's game will be newcomer Kenny Clark, the three-time defensive tackle Dallas acquired as part of the Parsons trade.
Clark is a true nose tackle, which the Cowboys have desperately lacked, so all eyes will be on how he can impact the game from Day One. Luckily for Dallas, Clark is up for the job and he made sure to pick up the playbook quickly.
According to Patrik Walker of the team's official website, there's a "distincy possibility Kenny Clark could be fully unleashed" against the Eagles in Week One.
Last season in Green Bay, Clark recorded 37 tackles, 9 run stuffs, two forced fumbles, and a sack. The year prior, Clark tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks.
There is no denying Clark has the talent to make an impact along the defensive front, but it won't be easy. The Eagles received some good news from All-Pro guard Landon Dickerson ahead of the season opener, so the trenches will be a fun battle to watch.
With Clark and Osa Odighizuwa at defensive tackle, the team has one of its best interior duos in recent memory. They'll need to play to the best of their ability to slow down the Eagles' rushing attack, or it will be a long night.
