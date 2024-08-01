Cowboys predicted to miss the playoffs in 2024 by NFL expert
After three consecutive 12-5 seasons and postseason appearances, CBS Sports' Will Brinson has delivered a somber prediction, the Dallas Cowboys will miss the playoffs in 2024.
The Cowboys were one of seven teams that could miss the playoffs in 2024 after making it in 2023. This prediction is based on various factors, including potential talent decline due to an inactive offseason, struggles with mental toughness on the road, and a failure to make significant upgrades to the team.
Jones notably said the Cowboys were "all in" on 2024 early on in the offseason. Everyone assumed that meant spending tons of money in free agency and being hyper aggressive in the draft. As it turns out, what Jones meant was the Cowboys were just going to go with the status quo, see what happens in 2024 and then either quadruple down or blow the whole thing up. At least I guess that's what he meant, because a massive number of Cowboys are heading into the final year of their respective contracts.- Will Brinson
This offseason has been a roller coaster ride for the Cowboys. Head Coach Mike McCarthys future in Dallas remains uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract leading many to believe that the 5th year head coach could be coaching for his job this season.
The Cowboys are facing contract negotiations with key players such as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, both of whom are entering the final year of their current deals. Although offers have been made to both players, Prescott remains focused on the upcoming season while Lamb is currently holding out.
The departure of veteran left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz leaves significant holes in the offensive line. Dallas will turn to younger options like first round pick Tyler Guyton to step up immediately at left tackle and third round rookie Cooper Beebe who could find himself starting at center early on.
The Dallas Cowboys lack depth at both the running back and wide receiver positions. They will depend on Ezekiel Elliott, who returned to the team in April, to lead the backfield, despite his declining performance.
Owner Jerry Jones' "all-in" approach without significant offseason moves has raised expectations. If the team doesn't perform well early on, the pressure from Jones could negatively impact the team's morale and performance.
The departure of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the arrival of Mike Zimmer on a one-year deal introduce uncertainty on the defensive side. Maintaining the previous level of defensive performance might be a challenge.
Meanwhile, as CeeDee Lamb continues to hold out for a new deal, the Cowboys are hoping that someone in the receiving corps, other than veteran Brandin Cooks, can step up.
