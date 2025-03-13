Cowboys missed out on major free agent CB, may not be done addressing position
The Dallas Cowboys have two of the best cornerbacks in the NFL on their roster in DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs.
Unfortunately, one half of that duo in Diggs is likely to miss multiple games next fall as he recovers from a late-season ACL tear. As a result, the Cowboys traded for Buffalo Bills standout Kaiir Elam on Wednesday.
But according to ESPN Dallas Cowboys insider Todd Archer, that is not the only move they had - or perhaps have - on their minds.
"Dallas was in discussions with Baltimore Ravens free agent cornerback Brandon Stephens during the exclusive negotiating period before he opted to join the New York Jets, according to sources," Archer said. "The Cowboys might not be done looking for cornerback help, having lost Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $30 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed."
Stephens is certainly a major loss in free agency for the Cowboys after signing with the Jets for a three-year, $36 million deal, $23 million of which was guaranteed. However, as most Cowboys fans are well aware, that is not the kind of deal the team traditionally goes for. At least in recent years.
However, that doesn't mean their aren't still players out their Dallas can pursue either.
One option, of course, could be for Dallas to address the position with the No. 12 overall pick, where players like Jahdae Barron of the Texas Longhorns or Michigan's Will Johnson could very well be available. Barron in particular could be an ideal fit to replace the loss of Jourdan Lewis as well, considering he possesses many of the same skills and intangibles as the former Cowboy.
There are also some other corners vailable on the open market as well, including James Bradberry, Jeff Okudah, Kendall fuller, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin, Ronald Darby, Tre'Davious While, and Mike Hilton.
Hilton in particular could be a fit to fill the Lewis role as well, given his positional versatility and abilities to help in run support.
Either way, with the Cowboys top heavy and lacking depth at the position as of Thursday, don't be surprised to see Jerry and Stephen Jones address the position further before the end of the offseason.
