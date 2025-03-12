Dallas Cowboys land top corner prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for help on defense, especially on the back end, where their top two corners DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are both in flux heading into next season.
Dallas did some work in that area on Wednesday, trading for Buffalo Bills corner Kaiir Elam. However, conventional wisdom would suggest they need more than that either way after the departure of Jourdan Lewis in free agency.
And with that need in mind, CBS Sports recently released a mock draft in which Texas Longhorns defensive back and Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron finds his way to Arlington at the No. 12 pick.
MORE: Cowboys receive underwhelming grade for Day 2 of NFL free agency
"The Cowboys pivot off running back in Round 1 and pick a local, instinctive, do-everything defensive back in Jahdae Barron," CBS Sports wrote.
Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 200 pounds, Barron could serve as more than a sufficient replacement Lewis, who plays with a very similar style and versatility to Barron.
Barron is the definition of a Swiss army knife, whether he is playing nickel corner, outside corner or another position in the secondary. He has also displayed a nose for the ball, forcing turnovers, and making impact plays. Last season alone, he ended the year with a SEC-high five interceptions, to go along with 11 pass break ups, 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack
MORE: Cowboys can immediately bolster roster from best available free agents
After his amazing season, Barron wound up taking home the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back. He was also named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC, and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.
During his career at Texas, Barron played in 56 games, starting 38 of those games, and recording eight interceptions, 227 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 32 pass deflections and three fumble recoveries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries