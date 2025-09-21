Dak Prescott admits working for Jerry Jones comes with 'soap opera' obstacles
Ahead of the early slate of games on Sunday, NFL on FOX aired a segment with Erin Andrews interviewing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Andrews asked Prescott about his reaction to Micah Parsons being traded, and Prescott said his focus was on ensuring his team stayed on the same page. He said he was surprised by the move, but wasn't naive to how poorly the negotiations were going.
Prescott also admitted that he's had plenty of experience blocking out noise and staying focused. As he says, that's just part of the process when you work for Jerry Jones.
“(Jerry Jones) said it, it’s going to be a soap opera, and if it’s not, he’s gonna do something to stir it up. That’s something that I’ve known, which should allow you to block out the noise and focus on your job and what you can do.” - Prescott
Prescott's "soap opera" reference comes straight from the mouth of Jones. In August, Netflix released an eight-part docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. In that show, Jones didn't hide his love for drama.
"The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year," Jones said. "When it gets slow, I stir it up… There is controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people’s attention."
To Prescott's credit, he wasn't trying to bash Jones. He really didn't even say anything Jones hasn't said himself.
The problem is that no other team has to worry about their owner trying to "stir it up" due to things being too slow. That's where the underlying problem in Dallas lies, and it's a huge obstacle for players such as Prescott.
