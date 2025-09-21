Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott admits working for Jerry Jones comes with 'soap opera' obstacles

The Dallas Cowboys are always in the spotlight, and Dak Prescott knows that's what Jerry Jones wants.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the early slate of games on Sunday, NFL on FOX aired a segment with Erin Andrews interviewing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Andrews asked Prescott about his reaction to Micah Parsons being traded, and Prescott said his focus was on ensuring his team stayed on the same page. He said he was surprised by the move, but wasn't naive to how poorly the negotiations were going.

MORE: Is Jadeveon Clowney playing for Dallas Cowboys in Week 3

Prescott also admitted that he's had plenty of experience blocking out noise and staying focused. As he says, that's just part of the process when you work for Jerry Jones.

“(Jerry Jones) said it, it’s going to be a soap opera, and if it’s not, he’s gonna do something to stir it up. That’s something that I’ve known, which should allow you to block out the noise and focus on your job and what you can do.” - Prescott

Prescott's "soap opera" reference comes straight from the mouth of Jones. In August, Netflix released an eight-part docuseries, America's TeamThe Gambler and His Cowboys. In that show, Jones didn't hide his love for drama.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year," Jones said. "When it gets slow, I stir it up… There is controversy. That controversy is good stuff in terms of keeping and having people’s attention."

To Prescott's credit, he wasn't trying to bash Jones. He really didn't even say anything Jones hasn't said himself.

The problem is that no other team has to worry about their owner trying to "stir it up" due to things being too slow. That's where the underlying problem in Dallas lies, and it's a huge obstacle for players such as Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the sideline during overtime against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the sideline during overtime against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview

3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears

3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade

3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News