Cowboys named potential landing spot for former second-round weapon
After CeeDee Lamb was shut down with a shoulder injury this past season, it was apparent the Dallas Cowboys had issues at wide receiver.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has faith in guys like Jalen Tolbert this upcoming season. However, the Cowboys could still be in the market to add another receiver before the start of next season.
The team will obviously be checking in on numerous receivers during the 2025 NFL Draft process. However, there are still a few names available for the team to look into during free agency.
Anthony Palacios from Last Word On Sports has the Cowboys as one of the top potential landing spots for Elijah Moore.
Moore spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and the first two years of his career were spent with the New York Jets.
The 2021 second-round selections had 61 receptions, 538 receiving yards, and one touchdown for the Browns last season.
Moore's five-foot-ten frame would not make him the deep threat weapon that the Cowboys may need to add next to Lamb. But he could be a great depth piece if the franchise still hopes for Tolbert and Ryan Flournoy to take the next step.
The Cowboys have potential in the receiver room, as Jalen Brooks is another who could make strides this summer. However, Moore could be a valuable piece to add to the unit.
