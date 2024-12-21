Dallas Cowboys named 'worst fit' for top Penn State NFL Draft prospect
While the Dallas Cowboys are technically still alive in the NFL Playoff hunt, the NFL Draft discussion is picking up steam with fans and analysts looking at how the team could improve its roster in the offseason after an underwhelming 2024 campaign.
The Cowboys have been linked to several offensive playmakers from Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to Missouri star receiver Luther Burden III.
It is clear that the team needs to add playmakers around Dak Prescott and to take some of the pressure off of star wideout CeeDee Lamb, but one man is apparently not suited for the Dallas offense.
RELATED: Cowboys will have elite WR prospects staring right at them in NFL Draft
In an article from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, the Cowboys were named one of the "worst fits" for Penn State Nittany Lions star tight end Tyler Warren.
"Tyler Warren wasn't anywhere near TE1 when the 2024 season started, but he's claimed that spot along the way," Sobleski wrote. "As Penn State's point of emphasis, he more than doubled his previous output, with 88 receptions for 1,062 yards.
"The John Mackey Award winner led Power Four tight ends in receiving grades and yards after catch, according to Pro Football Focus. At the NFL level, a creative mind can have this tight end become the leading target in their offense."
The Cowboys are pretty set at tight end with Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, but a player of Warren's caliber could certainly be utilized all over the field.
Sobleski doesn't give a real explanation to why the Cowboys are a bad fit for Warren, but it's likely a moot point. By the time the Cowboys would look to add at the tight end position, the Penn State product would likely be well off the board.
