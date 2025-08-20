Micah Parsons’ brother might have reignited hope for Cowboys fans
As we approach the final preseason game, the Dallas Cowboys and star pass rusher Micah Parsons are still at an impasse.
Parsons has yet to rescind his trade request,despite the front office being adamant they won’t trade him. That’s led to Parsons sitting out of practices, but there could be some renewed hope.
MORE: Cowboys triplets fall out of top 10 triplet ranking due to one question mark
While no one from the franchise, or Parsons’ camp, has suggested that talks have picked back up, Parsons’ brother said the superstar defender wants to be out there. Terrance Parsons even said no one realized how badly his brother wants that.
“I don’t think people realize how much Micah wanna be out there man.”
Beat writer Clarence Hill gave fans more to cling to as he replied to the comment, saying he not only agrees that No. 11 wants to play, but added that “He does not want a divorce.”
MORE: Cowboys' fourth-year WR could be potential trade candidate before regular season
It wouldn’t be surprising to know Parsons wants to get back to the negotiating table. He was willing to work things out until Jerry Jones pushed him too far.
Jones used the media to gaslight fans and attempt to make Parsons out to be the bad guy. Rather than operate in good faith, he tried to gain favor and use that as leverage.
Fans lashed out at Jones for that, which he’s used to. He’s not, however, used to players fighting back which might be why the conversation has come to a complete stop.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc