Why it would be a bad decision for Cowboys to trade for Cooper Kupp

Despite the Dallas Cowboys rarely making big trades for marquee players, they are often rumored to be frontrunners whenever a top name like Myles Garrett or Cooper Kupp hits the market.
While the Cowboys may be desperate to find a wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, trading for Cooper Kupp would be a major mistake.
Since Kupp won the Triple Crown in 2021, his production has steadily declined. His receiving yards, yards per target, and yards per game have dropped each season.
Kupp, now 31, has struggled with injuries and hasn't played more than 12 games in a season since that remarkable 2021 campaign. His playing style also overlaps with Lamb’s, as both excel in the slot and don’t often stretch the field with deep shots.
The veteran pass catcher's cap hit is also set to approach $30 million, and while the Rams may take on some of that, it still doesn’t make sense for the Cowboys to trade for an injury-prone player who is out of his prime.
The fact that the Rams are reportedly looking to move on from Cooper Kupp also speaks volumes. It’s a clear indication that they feel he hasn’t been living up to his contract extension.
Kupp isn’t the same player he once was, and investing significant draft capital and cap space in him with the hope that he’ll return to his previous form is a gamble the Cowboys can’t afford to take.
Dallas needs to focus on adding fresh, dynamic talent that can contribute for years to come, rather than taking a gamble on an aging, injury-prone receiver.
