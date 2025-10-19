Cowboys' Week 7 inactives surprisingly include starter vs Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in Week 7, looking to get their third win of the season. At 2-3-1, they're not thrilled with their start to the year, but they're still not out of the race in the NFC East.
They can gain ground with a win over one of their divisional rivals, and their odds were greatly increased this week due to the injury news for both teams.
For Dallas, they had wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back on the field after he missed the past three games. With him out, George Pickens exploded, but the offense will be far more dangerous with those two together.
Not all their news was great for them, however, as Trevon Diggs is out with a concussion. That came out of nowhere as Diggs was injured in an accident at home.
As for the Commanders, they're going to be incredibly thin at wide receiver with both Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin sidelined. With those injuries in mind, here's a look at the inactives for both teams in Week 7.
Cowboys inactive players Week 7
- Ajani Cornelius, OT
- Trevor Keegan, G
- Jay Toia, DT
- Marshawn Kneeland, DE
- Trevon Diggs, CB
- Juanyeh Thomas, S
Marshawn Kneeland and Juanyeh Thomas were both unexpected absences, but late injuries led to their status. Thomas is dealing with a migraine while Kneeland has a knee injury.
Commanders inactive players Week 7
- Josh Johnson, QB
- Terry McLaurin, WR
- Deebo Samuel, WR
- George Fant, OT
- Brandon Coleman, G
- Ale Kaho, LB
- Kain Medrano, LB
The Cowboys' defense has been a mess this season, especially against the pass. The Commanders' offer them a chance to build some confidence with their top players out.
On the flip side, if they continue to struggled against a secondary led by LukeMcCaffrey, they could really spiral downward.
