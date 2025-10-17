Trevon Diggs suffers mystery accident at home, unexpectedly changing Week 7 status
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has taken a hit. While the team is ready for its final preparations for Week 7 of the NFL season against the Washington Commanders, some unexpected news surfaced.
Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been a full participant in practice this week, has suddenly been ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game.
Ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Diggs suffered a mystery accident at his home and suffered a concussion. No further information is known at this time.
MORE: Cowboys linked to ballhawk CB ahead of 2025 NFL trade deadline
According to Schottenheimer, the team is gathering more information, but Diggs "seems to be doing okay." Diggs reportedly showed up to the team facility with concussion symptoms and was examined by Cowboys trainers before being diagnosed with a concussion.
The sudden change in Diggs' availability for Sunday afternoon will cause yet another shake-up in the Cowboys' injury-plagued defensive backfield.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
MORE: 5 Cowboys trade targets ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline
Trevon Diggs' bad luck
This season, Diggs is returning after his past two seasons were ended prematurely due to knee injuries. Now, the injury bug has struck him once again in an unusual way.
Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception or pass defended.
MORE: Cowboys 'very serious' about making roster better ahead of NFL trade deadline
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 37 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 7 vs Commanders
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
Cowboys 'in the mix' for former NFL sack leader ahead of trade deadline, insider says
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie