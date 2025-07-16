CeeDee Lamb remains among elite in NFL personnel WR poll, George Pickens gets nod
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL season with a new and improved offense after completely revamping the running back room and bringing in star wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There is plenty of excitement surrounding the team and the heights the offense can reach with a healthy Dak Prescott under center. He will certainly have the weapons.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled executives, coaches, and scouts around the league to get their thoguhts on the top players at every position.
When it came to wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the NFL for the second straight year.
"Lamb has checked many boxes required by an elite receiver," Fowler wrote. "He had a banner season in 2023, with 135 receptions (league-high), 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He has had no true down years.
"He's a perennial All-Pro first- or second-teamer. And he can produce through adversity, including multiple injuries to Dak Prescott and a bad running game."
An NFL personnel evaluator said, "Excellent out of the slot, easy mover, can sink and bend. Very good after the catch and excellent ball carrier vision."
While everyone agrees that Lamb is among the NFL's elite, the Cowboys also have George Pickens who received a nod in the poll. Pickens didn't crack the top 10 or honorable mention list, he did receive votes. If Pickens can live up to his potential opposite Lamb, the Cowboys offense will be one of the most exciting in the league this season.
