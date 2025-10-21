Cowboys' offense should annihilate Broncos' defense after star LB's suspension
The Dallas Cowboys have the most explosive offense in the NFL, and it looks like things will continue rolling into Week 8 when the team hits the road to face the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
Dallas has been able to exploit defenses that are at 100 percent, and that won't be the case for the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Broncos star linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who signed with the team in the offseason after being a standout for the San Francisco 49ers, has been suspended one game for an incident with a referee last weekend.
It was Greenlaw's season debut after the first six weeks of the season due to a thigh injury.
Greenlaw was suspended after he "chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field," according to the league in a statement.
In his season debut in the team's win over the New York Giants, Greenlaw was credited with six tackles and one QB hit.
Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with Denver in the offseason and was expected to be a big part of the team's defense, but being hampered by injuries, he is now sidelined by the league.
That's great news for the Cowboys offense, especially players like running back Javonte Williams and star tight end Jake Ferguson, who are already off to historic starts to the season.
Cowboys vs Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Denver, Colorado
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
TV Info: CBS
Betting Odds: Broncos -2.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys +135, Broncos -155
