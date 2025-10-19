Cowboys' Jake Ferguson makes NFL history in Week 7 vs Commanders
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson vowed to bounce back in 2025 after suffering through a slump a year ago. During the 2024 season, Ferguson battled injuries and failed to find the endzone.
The setback came after Ferguson's breakout sophomore year, which saw him haul in 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns. earning Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
After the disappointment of last season, Ferguson was ready to remind everyone of what he can bring to the table. Through the first seven games of the NFL season, Ferguson has done just that.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
In fact, Ferguson is going down in the NFL record books.
According to Dallas Cowboys Public Relations, Ferguson became "the first tight end in NFL history with at least 50 receptions and six receiving touchdowns in the first seven games of a season."
During training camp, Ferguson inked a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed. The deal made Ferg the seventh-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & mom 'twin' in custom 87 Louis Vuitton fits
It's safe to say the Cowboys' investment is paying off.
Before his contract extension, Ferguson had revealed a tweak to his training regimen and a newfound focus to make sure he wouldn't let himself or his team down.
Bounce back Ferguson
Ferguson did everything right in his preparations for the season, so it's great to see he is back in top form after last year's struggles. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Ferg is back in Pro Bowl form.
Whether it be changes to his diet or putting more attention into detail, Ferg entered the season full stream ahead.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes massive engagement ring at preseason finale
"I was [in the] Pro Bowl one year and, last year, not the year that I wanted to have. Just going through, going back and reassessing myself after this season, just knowing what it's gonna take," Ferguson told the team's official website. "I'm cutting out some of the bad things in my life —whether it be food, whatever it may be — and I am really locking in with Dak and making sure I'm keying on all the offensive keys with the new coaching staff.
"I'm just making sure that turnover is seamless."
Ferguson is healthy, got engaged, inked a contract extension, and is now off to a historic start to the season. Ferg is back, and he's just getting started.
