Cowboy Roundup: Offensive explosion likely vs Bears, Dak Prescott gets praise
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially kick off another week of the 2025 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills set to host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown in primetime.
The Cowboys returned to the practice field on Wednesday for a walkthrough, with new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney making an immediate impression on the young players and coaching staff.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney shows immediate leadership in first practice
We also got a new glimpse at the injury report, which raises some concerns for some of the team's top stars.
While we wait to see what today brings to The Star, let's take a look at some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
Offensive explosion likely vs Bears
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at where the Cowboys may have the advantage on offense against a depleted Bears defense.
"If there’s one matchup advantage Prescott and the Cowboys will be eager to exploit, it’s the Bears’ inability to stop opposing offenses from moving the football. Through just two weeks, Chicago has surrendered 765 total yards, ranking 28th out of 32 teams. Whether it’s through the air or on the ground, opponents have consistently dictated the tempo and moved the chains at will. For a Dallas offense that has already found balance between Prescott’s aerial attack and Javonte Williams’ versatility, this matchup is tailor-made to stay in rhythm."
MORE: Javonte Williams can surpass Herschel Walker in Cowboys history in Week 3
Dak Prescott gets praise from Week 3 opponent
Bears head coach Ben Johnson heaped high praise on Dak Prescott ahead of this weekend's showdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc