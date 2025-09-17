New Dallas Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney shows immediate leadership in first practice
Wednesday was the first time Jadeveon Clowney took the practice field as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
It was a little odd to see a 6-foot-5, 266-pound defensive end sporting No. 42, especially since that 5-foot-6, 176-pound Deuce Vaughn had been wearing it since 2023.
After getting past that, it was impressive to see the size and power that grace the Dallas defensive line. In addition to sheer size, the Cowboys also have an impressive mix of veteran and young talent.
That said, Clowney is now the elder statesman of the group, playing in his 12th NFL season. He’s also proving to have no issues with that role as he’s already showing leadership with his new teammates.
Clarence Hill shared photos of Clowney from Wednesday, where he was working with some of the younger players on the team, giving them pass-rushing tips.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has emphasized leadership this offseason as he builds the team to his standards. Clowney, who received a recruiting call from the head coach last week, is diving in headfirst with that philosophy.
Clowney is on his seventh NFL team, and enters the season with 409 tackles and 58 sacks. His career high in a single season is 9.5 sacks, which he accomplished in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens and 2017 with the Houston Texans.
