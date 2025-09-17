Javonte Williams can surpass Herschel Walker in Cowboys history in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys were active during the NFL free agency, but never made any splashy signings. The team went bargain shopping for several players, including veteran running back Javonte Williams.
When Williams was signed, after being plagued by injuries during his time with the Denver Broncos, there was little chatter about what he could do for the team.
Through two weeks of the 2025-26 season, that has all changed.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
Williams has proven to be one of the early steals of free agency, ranking seventh in the league with 151 yards and tied for first with three rushing touchdowns.
Not only is Williams making waves in the statistical rankings this season, but he could also be working his way into the franchise history books.
Entering the team's Week 3 meeting with the Chicago Bears, Williams has joined the legendary Herschel Walker (1986) and Alvin Blount (1987) as the only players to rush for three touchdowns in their first two games.
MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
No Cowboys player has ever rushed for a touchdown in each of their first three games with the franchise, so Cowboys Nation will be on history watch on Sunday afternoon. Get your popcorn ready.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Bears is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc