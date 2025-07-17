Cowboys' offensive line must lead team by helping in one desperate area
It's not just a top priority for the Dallas Cowboys; everyone wants to have a strong offensive line. It's easy to see why when you watch a quarterback run for his life when he has no blocking.
To no surprise, the Cowboys have attempted to build a strong, youthful lineup to protect quarterback Dak Prescott after making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Protecting Prescott is important, but what about the ability to run the football? The Cowboys don't have an established number one back heading into training camp.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb shares workout hype video ahead of Cowboys training camp
This is why the offensive line has to bring it when it comes to the run game.
In the past two drafts, the Cowboys have selected an offensive lineman with their first-round selections. Now, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker are expected to be pillars for this franchise for the next decade.
The Cowboys ranked 27th in rushing yards last season. To make matters worse, the team lost their lead rusher in Rico Dowdle this offseason, as he signed with the Carolina Panthers.
MORE: Dynamic Cowboys playmaker teases offensive changes with Klayton Adams
However, a strong offensive line in the run game can hide a back who is not one of the most talented in the league. The expectations in the pass game are through the roof with the addition of wide receiver George Pickens.
But just like last season, it can't be the only thing the Cowboys can do. This team must be able to run the ball.
