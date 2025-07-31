Cowboys' offensive line shuffle leads to surprising RT in practice
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has gone through some major changes after one week of training camp practices in Oxnard, California. Injuries have been piling up, which means the coaching staff has had to do a little Country Western two-step to shuffle the lineup.
This week, there was an interesting not to come out of Wednesday afternoon's practice with an unexpected player getting reps at right tackle.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been clear that he loves to "cross-train" players, meaning getting them work at multiple positions, and the latest player to get moved around is backup guard T.J. Bass, according to Kyle Youmans of DallasCowboys.com.
MORE: Surprising Cowboys rookie snatching first-team reps from ex first-rounder
Bass has started five games during his two years in Dallas, including three games last season. Now, with starting right tackle Terence Steele nursing an ankle injury, he's getting some looks on the outside.
Steele has been working his way back into practice since his high-ankle sprain forced him to miss a couple of days, so there is no telling how long it will be until he's back with the first team offense on a full-time basis.
However, getting Bass work at tackle does increase his value.
When you look at Dallas' backup linemen like Hakeem Adeniji, Asim Richards, Brock Hoffman, and Bass, they can all play multiple positions. Schottenheimer certainly has a type, and it will pay off as the season goes on if injuries continue to pile up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc