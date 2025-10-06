Cowboys' offseason steal outshining 2024 rushing champ Saquon Barkley
The Dallas Cowboys needed a win in Week 5 and were able to leave MetLife Stadium with a 37-22 victory over the New York Jets. They’re now 2-2-1 on the season, and feel great about the way their offense is humming.
Dak Prescott is a huge reason for that success, but running back Javonte Williams has been just as vital. Against the Jets, he exploded for 135 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries.
MORE: Jerry Jones caught flipping off Jets fan during Cowboys' big Week 5 win
That gives Williams 447 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground. He’s averaging 5.7 yards per attempt, and has an additional 78 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.
After five games, he’s outpacing 2024 NFL rushing champ Saquon Barkley. The Philadelphia Eagles running back has just 304 yards rushing, 128 receiving and four total touchdowns. He’s averaging just 3.2 yards per attempt, which is a huge drop off from his average of 5.8 in 2024.
That makes Williams a huge steal, especially when you realize his salary is more than $17 million less than Barkley’s.
Last season, the Cowboys were ridiculed for ignoring players such as Barkley and Derrick Henry in free agency. The success of those high-priced running backs made it cool to pay running backs again.
The performance of Williams, however, could lead to another shift where teams look for specific fits that won’t break the bank. Especially if he continues to have similar success for the rest of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie