Cowboys' offseason steal outshining 2024 rushing champ Saquon Barkley

BIGGEST STEAL IN THE LEAGUE:#Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has OUTPLAYED #Eagles superstars back Saquon Barkley this season.



Williams:

79 carries

447 rushing yards

6 touchdowns

$3.5 million salary



Barkley:

84 carries

304 rushing yards

4 touchdowns

$20.6 million salary