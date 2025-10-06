Jerry Jones caught flipping off Jets fan during Cowboys' big Week 5 win
The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a big way in Week 5, securing a 37-22 win over the New York Jets to advance to 2-2-1 on the season.
There were concerns entering the game due to the flurry of injuries piling up on the team's offense, with four of the team's starting offensive linemen out of action.
Javonte Williams put together a stellar performance behind the makeshift line with 135 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys enter NFL Week 6 as road favorites despite injuries
Another man who was riding high was owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
In a now-viral clip, Jones was spotted taunting a Jets fan during the team's win, flipping the bird from the comfort of his suite.
MORE: Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Social media couldn't get enough of the Jones clip.
Hopefully the positive momentum can continue for the Cowboys in the coming weeks to keep the celebrations coming.
MORE: Dak Prescott’s epic message ignited Cowboys’ makeshift offensive line
Up next for Dallas is a showdown with the 2-3 Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Kickoff between Dallas and the Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
