Jerry Jones caught flipping off Jets fan during Cowboys' big Week 5 win

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was feeling fiesty during the team's big win over the New York Jets in Week 5.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones waves on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones waves on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a big way in Week 5, securing a 37-22 win over the New York Jets to advance to 2-2-1 on the season.

There were concerns entering the game due to the flurry of injuries piling up on the team's offense, with four of the team's starting offensive linemen out of action.

Javonte Williams put together a stellar performance behind the makeshift line with 135 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Another man who was riding high was owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In a now-viral clip, Jones was spotted taunting a Jets fan during the team's win, flipping the bird from the comfort of his suite.

Social media couldn't get enough of the Jones clip.

Hopefully the positive momentum can continue for the Cowboys in the coming weeks to keep the celebrations coming.

Up next for Dallas is a showdown with the 2-3 Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Kickoff between Dallas and the Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideilne before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideilne before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

