Cowboys announce training camp practices at The Star for return to Texas

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting two open practices and fan festivities at The Star in Frisco when the team returns to Texas for the final leg of training camp.

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform at a youth clinic at Channel Islands High School.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform at a youth clinic at Channel Islands High School. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are just over a week into training camp in Oxnard, California, and the start of the NFL preseason is right around the corner.

Dallas opens its preseason schedule on Saturday, August 9, at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams will participate in a joint practice before their Saturday showdown.

Dallas then returns to Texas for its final two preseason games: Saturday, August 16, against the Baltimore Ravens and Friday, August 22, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Prior to the team's preseason finale against the Falcons, the team will hold two open practices at The Star in Frisco, along with some festivities for the fans.

Tuesday, August 19, the Cowboys will host an Opening Ceremony for the Texas leg of training camp, complete with a live DJ, Rowdy the mascot, interactive games, giveaways, and more.

There will also be appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and comments from owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Then, on Wednesday, August 20, there will be "Cowboys Night" before a second two-hour practice session. Both Tuesday and Wednesday's festivities are free and open to the public.

It will be one final opportunity to get an up-close look at the Cowboys before they prepare to jet off to Philadelphia for the regular season opener against the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday, September 4.

Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys mascot, takes the field before the inaugural flag football championship game
Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys mascot, takes the field before the inaugural flag football championship game / Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

