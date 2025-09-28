Cowboys vs Packers, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel
We're already heading into Week 4, which means it's one of the most anticipated matches of the season for the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday Night Football, Micah Parsons makes his return to AT&T Stadium as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Even before sending Parsons to Green Bay, the Cowboys knew they would have their hands full in this one. The last time these two faced off was in the NFC Wild Card game following the 2023 season, which was a blowout win for the Packers.
MORE: Cowboys' top NFL Draft fits entering Week 4 include do-it-all defensive back
Dallas hopes Kenny Clark, who was added in the Parsons trade, will make a difference for them since Green Bay dominated on the ground. We have all the information needed to catch the game below, so you can tune in to see if their improved run defense is enough to get the unexpected win.
Cowboys vs. Packers, NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 28
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: NBC/Peacock
Betting Odds: Dallas +6.5 | O/U: 46.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Packers Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Cowboys vs. Packers on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
With the Week 4 showdown taking place on NBC, fans will be able to stream via the Peacock platform, which can be viewed on any device.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for either service and download the respective app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Week 4: Betting odds, preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Packers in Week 4
3 best Cowboys fantasy football options without CeeDee Lamb in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys' initial Week 4 injury report shows 3 starters missing practice
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc