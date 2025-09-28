Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Packers, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here’s all the information needed to watch the Dallas Cowboys face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFC wild card game.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott drops back to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFC wild card game. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're already heading into Week 4, which means it's one of the most anticipated matches of the season for the Dallas Cowboys. On Sunday Night Football, Micah Parsons makes his return to AT&T Stadium as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Even before sending Parsons to Green Bay, the Cowboys knew they would have their hands full in this one. The last time these two faced off was in the NFC Wild Card game following the 2023 season, which was a blowout win for the Packers.

MORE: Cowboys' top NFL Draft fits entering Week 4 include do-it-all defensive back

Dallas hopes Kenny Clark, who was added in the Parsons trade, will make a difference for them since Green Bay dominated on the ground. We have all the information needed to catch the game below, so you can tune in to see if their improved run defense is enough to get the unexpected win.

Cowboys vs. Packers, NFL Week 4: TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, September 28

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: NBC/Peacock

Betting Odds: Dallas +6.5 | O/U: 46.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Packers Online

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams in action during the first half against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams in action during the first half against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

Watch Cowboys vs. Packers on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

With the Week 4 showdown taking place on NBC, fans will be able to stream via the Peacock platform, which can be viewed on any device.

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for either service and download the respective app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

