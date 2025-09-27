Cowboys' top NFL Draft fits entering Week 4 include do-it-all defensive back
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys secondary has been a total trainwreck through the first three weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, so it's no surprise that the team could be eyeing one of the top prospects in all of college football.
Entering Week 4, the Cowboys' best NFL Draft fit appears to be Ohio State Buckeyes star safety Caleb Downs, who is a do-it-all player in the secondary.
Downs has been named as the top fit by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report.
Other players who were named are Dillon Thieneman of Oregon, and Penn State's Zakee Wheatley.
"Donovan Wilson is an impending free agent and Malik Hooker is only signed through next season, meaning both starters could be out of town soon. Plus, the defense could afford an upgrade over those two," the article reads.
"That should put Downs on Dallas' radar as his do-it-all skillset is a big reason why he's the No. 1 player on B/R's big board. But if Jerry Jones and Co. can't land the Buckeye at safety, Thieneman is a quality second option who was mocked to the Cowboys in a recent mock draft by B'R's scouting department."
The Cowboys will have two picks in the upcoming draft, so they will have the arsenal to move up to select Downs if the team believes he could be the answer to their secondary woes. If that is the move in the spring, it would be hard for any Cowboys fan to complain.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
