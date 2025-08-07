Cowboys previously offered Micah Parsons over $40M per year with massive guarantee
It doesn't matter the good or the bad that has happened on the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp. The only headline is the team's dispute with Micah Parsons.
Parsons is looking for a new deal, and in classic Jerry Jones fashion, the front office is dragging this situation along, which has brought Parsons to a boiling point.
A trade request has been made, but the front office is acting like it is business as usual between the two parties.
Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys reports the team offered Parsons a deal worth over $40 million annually, with more than $200 million guaranteed.
A potential deal that would pay Parsons over $40 million annually would put him either over or at the same price tag as Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, who is now earning $41 million annually with his new deal.
It should not come as a surprise to anyone that Parsons is looking to be the highest-paid player at his position.
He's younger than Watt, and currently on pace that could make him the greatest defender of his generation when it's all said and done.
Parsons will be on the Cowboys' sideline when the regular season begins. I also believe he will have a fat new deal as well. This is all Jerry's way of wanting to keep the team at the forefront, no matter how embarrassing it can be.
