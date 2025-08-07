DaRon Bland reveals new nickname for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign
The Dallas Cowboys secondary enters the 2025-26 NFL season with a wounded defensive backfield, as players like All-Pro Trevon Diggs, veteran cornerback Josh Butler, and third-round NFL draft pick Shavon Revel all return from season-ending knee injuries.
Because of the injuries, the defensive back trio has been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists to start the year.
The lack of depth caused by the injuries has forced the Cowboys to move around All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, lining him up on the outside and in the slot.
MORE: Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
The former fifth-round pick led the NFL in interceptions in 2023 and set league records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five. But now, his versatility will be utilized.
Thanks to his versatility and ability to line up in multiple roles, Bland is adopting a new nickname for the season. Rather than being the "Pick-6 King," Bland is known as "The Weapon."
“We like to call him ‘The Weapon’ on defense,” Cowboys secondary and nickelbacks coach Darrian Thompson said, via the Dallas Morning News.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys offensive line embraces challenge of training camp injuries
Last season, Bland was slowed by a foot injury suffered at the end of the preseason which caused him to miss significant time. Unable to repeat his All-Pro form from 2023, Bland hopes that his ability to line up all around the secondary can allow him to show off his playmaking ability in a bounce-back year.
The Cowboys will be hoping for the same as they wait for the defensive backfield to get back to full strength.
