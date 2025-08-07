Cowboys Country

DaRon Bland reveals new nickname for Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign

Dallas Cowboys star DaRon Bland is bringing a new nickname into the 2025 NFL season with a new role in mind.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys secondary enters the 2025-26 NFL season with a wounded defensive backfield, as players like All-Pro Trevon Diggs, veteran cornerback Josh Butler, and third-round NFL draft pick Shavon Revel all return from season-ending knee injuries.

Because of the injuries, the defensive back trio has been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists to start the year.

The lack of depth caused by the injuries has forced the Cowboys to move around All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, lining him up on the outside and in the slot.

The former fifth-round pick led the NFL in interceptions in 2023 and set league records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five. But now, his versatility will be utilized.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thanks to his versatility and ability to line up in multiple roles, Bland is adopting a new nickname for the season. Rather than being the "Pick-6 King," Bland is known as "The Weapon."

We like to call him ‘The Weapon’ on defense,” Cowboys secondary and nickelbacks coach Darrian Thompson said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Last season, Bland was slowed by a foot injury suffered at the end of the preseason which caused him to miss significant time. Unable to repeat his All-Pro form from 2023, Bland hopes that his ability to line up all around the secondary can allow him to show off his playmaking ability in a bounce-back year.

The Cowboys will be hoping for the same as they wait for the defensive backfield to get back to full strength.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland hands a piece of his equipment to a fan after a game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland hands a piece of his equipment to a fan after a game against the Washington Commanders / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

