Cowboys rookie ready 'to take somebody's job' in first season

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back knows the mission that lies ahead for him, and he isn't afraid to say what his intentions are.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The most intriguing position battle during Dallas Cowboys training camp is the position in the backfield.

In the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, Javonte Williams grabbed the number one spot in the backfield, with Miles Sanders earning second-string.

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue is starting his first NFL preseason as the third-string back, but has every intention of climbing up the depth chart ladder.

In a recent interview with Cowboys reporter Nicole Hutchinson, Blue did not mince words when he mentioned that he is in Dallas to take somebody's job.

Those words may come off as cocky, but if your rookie running back who is in a battle that is pretty wide open doesn't feel he should be starting, then you have the wrong guy on your roster.

Williams and Sanders are unproven veterans looking for their breakout role in Dallas, but what if Blue becomes the number one option before we get to September?

In his junior season with the Texas Longhorns, Blue rushed for 730 yards with 8 rushing touchdowns. Blue finished his career in Austin with 1,161 yards rushing, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Blue will get his first chance to prove himself to the coaching staff this Saturday when the Cowboys get their preseason schedule underway.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

