3 things to know about the Steelers ahead of matchup with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are a rivalry born from greatness. The two franchises have met in three Super Bowls, with the Steelers grabbing the advantage at 2-1.
However, the Cowboys' last Super Bowl victory came at the expense of Pittsburgh at Super Bowl XXX in 1996.
So, any time the two teams meet, it feels like a historic event. This season, the Steelers are coming into the game off their first loss of the season, while the Cowboys are coming off a lackadaisical win over the New York Giants.
Dallas has to be on their A-game to give the fans bragging rights between the prestigious franchises.
Here are three things to know about the Steelers before the big game.
3. Solid Run Game
According to ESPN, the Steelers currently have the 10th-best running offense in the NFL. Pittsburgh averages 128.5 yards per game on the ground. The Cowboys' run defense looked better against the Giants, who are not much of a run threat as a team.
However, the Cowboys have to stop the Steelers' rushing attack to take this game.
2. Unproven QB
When the season started, nobody expected Justin Fields to be leading a Steelers team that would be 3-1. However, that is precisely where the Steelers see themselves. Fields is ranked No. 16 in the league in passing yards with 830, but his three touchdown passes show how this team struggles to consistently produce through the air.
1. Vicious Defense
The Steelers' early-season success can be credited to their defense. Pittsburgh is only allowing 86 yards on the ground, a stat that doesn't bode well for the Cowboys' already struggling running offense in the Cowboys.
Pittsburgh is just as stingy through the air, allowing only 174 yards per game. The Cowboys offense better bring their lunch pail on Sunday.
