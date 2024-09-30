Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 5 opening betting odds

The opening lines for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 clash in the Steel City have been released, with America's Team taking on the underdog role.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is stripped of the ball by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is stripped of the ball by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo. / Jason Bridge-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a big win in Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys will once again be on the road when they head to the Steel City for a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Dallas' big win on Thursday Night Football gave the team some momentum to end September, despite losing defensive stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to injury.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, started off slow and was never able to recover against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, suffering their first loss of the season.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers

Now, as we enter the second month of the season, both teams will look to establish a clear identity.

As we prepare for Week 5 of the NFL regular season, the opening lines and betting odds for Sunday night's primetime clash have been released.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out the defense before the snap at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys open as two-point underdogs on the road, while the over/under is set at 41.5 points. If you are more inclined to take the moneyline, the Cowboys sit at +105. That means a $100 wager would net you a $105 profit.

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.

It is going to be interesting to see how both teams fair in the meeting between to of the most beloved and successful franchises in NFL history. Both teams have shown inconcistencies on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, so whoever avoids making the first big mistake will be in the driver's seat for a key win to kick off October.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season

Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers

How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting

Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News