Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 5 opening betting odds
After a big win in Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys will once again be on the road when they head to the Steel City for a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas' big win on Thursday Night Football gave the team some momentum to end September, despite losing defensive stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to injury.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, started off slow and was never able to recover against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, suffering their first loss of the season.
Now, as we enter the second month of the season, both teams will look to establish a clear identity.
As we prepare for Week 5 of the NFL regular season, the opening lines and betting odds for Sunday night's primetime clash have been released.
The Cowboys open as two-point underdogs on the road, while the over/under is set at 41.5 points. If you are more inclined to take the moneyline, the Cowboys sit at +105. That means a $100 wager would net you a $105 profit.
It is going to be interesting to see how both teams fair in the meeting between to of the most beloved and successful franchises in NFL history. Both teams have shown inconcistencies on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, so whoever avoids making the first big mistake will be in the driver's seat for a key win to kick off October.
