Cowboy Roundup: Players with biggest opportunity, Surprise NFC East winner?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Who is ready to enjoy a great weekend?
While we wait to see what the next couple of days bring in the NFL world, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news making waves and headlines online and on social media.
Players with biggest opportunity
DallasCowboys.com picked out the offensive and defensive player with the biggest opportunity in the 2025 season, with two former first-round picks making the cut.
"Well, funny thing happened Thursday morning, lying in bed thinking about what player or players to nominate for Mr. Relevant in 2025. And I'll be, the first name coming to mind as a defensive candidate was, uh, Sam Williams. Again. Yep, he's still due, but quickly decided the statute of limitations had run out on Sam coming through, though expected to be ready to start training camp on time and presumptively expected to make an impact on this defense. Opportunity will be there with the departures of DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston, plus who knows when Micah Parsons, waiting for an extension, shows up. So here we go, the choices based on Cowboys need, opportunity and projected talent."
Upset NFC East winner?
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at who controls the NFC East entering NFL training camps. While the Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, they are not the leaders sin the clubhouse to take control of the division, per the article.
Dallas, meanwhile, will be fighting for its life to stay out of the cellar over the lowly New York Giants.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Micah Parsons contract extension rumor shut down by Cowboys star's brother... 2 Cowboys stars predicted to make their first Pro Bowl in 2025... Colin Cowherd gives worst Micah Parsons hot take of NFL offseason... Micah Parsons could have a new role for Dallas Cowboys in 2025... George Pickens backing out of football camp in Pittsburgh is 'overblown narrative'... Cowboys legend is one of NFL Draft's most valuable picks of millennium... Dak Prescott goes viral for jacked physique at Cowboys skill players retreat... NFL Supplemental Draft canceled: What Cowboys players have been picked before?