NFL Supplemental Draft canceled: What Cowboys players have been picked before?
Every year, the NFL Draft is regarded as the biggest off-season event that professional football has to offer.
However, not every player chasing their NFL dream has a chance to enter the draft by the application deadline, leaving some out of the running to be selected at the next level.
Fortunately, the NFL Supplemental Draft became a popular solution to that issue, allowing players who were ineligible for the draft in the spring a chance to make it to the professional level if their eligibility changes. Meanwhile, teams selecting a pick in the Supplemental Draft would be forced to sacrifice a pick in the same round of the following year's draft.
But now, according to NFL Draft insider Dane Brugler, the 2025 Supplemental Draft has been canceled.
"The NFL has informed teams there won't be a Supplemental Draft this summer," Brugler said on X. "The last player selected in the Supplemental Draft was in 2019."
Typically, there is rarely more than one player selected in the event, with multiple prospects being picked just three times since 2000. The last player to be picked in the Supplemental Draft was Jalen Thompson, who was taken by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. Before him, the Washington Commanders and New York Giants each made a pick in 2018, selecting corners Adonis Alexander and Sam Beal, respectively.
There have been some major steal's in the Supplemental Draft over the years as well, including quarterback Bernie Kosar in in 1985, receiver Cris Carter in 1987, running back Bobby Humphrey in 1989, receiver Rob oore in 1990, offensive tackle Mike Wahle and nose tackle Jamal Williams in 1998, linebacker Ahmad Brooks in 2006, and receiver Josh Gordon in 2012.
The Dallas Cowboys have only made five picks in the Supplemental Draft since it originated in 1977, taking quarterback Steve Walsh and running back Mike Lowman in 1989, Tight End John Davis in 1994, defensive tackle Darren Benson in 1995, and most recently, nose tackle Josh Brent in 2010.
