Cowboys poach former division rival DE from NFL practice squad
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team was more likely to poach a defensive end from an NFL practice squad rather than pursuing one via trend as they look to replace Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, who are sidelined with injuries.
On Tuesday morning, the Cowboys did just that.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Cowboys have signed pass rusher KJ Henry off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
MORE: Will the Dallas Cowboys be buyers or sellers at NFL trade deadline?
Henry joins the Cowboys' 53-man roster on a two-year deal.
Prior to signing with the Bengals practice squad in late August, Henry was released by the division rival Washington Commanders, who selected the college football national champion in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Henry was released as part of the final roster cuts.
In his limited action in Washington, Henry tallied 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two pass defelections.
While it wasn't a huge splash that some may have wanted, the Cowboys can use all of the help they can get until Parsons and Lawrence are healthy enough to return to the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting