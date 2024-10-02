Davante Adams next team odds: Where do Cowboys land among favorites?
Davante Adams informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he prefers to be traded which immediately sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy. Fans of several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, began campaigning for their favorite franchises to pursue a move.
Adams would provide an immediate upgrade to many wide receiving corps around the league, so the Raiders will have interest.
As the team begins gauging interest from teams around the league, the oddsmakers are sharing their thoughts on where the three-time All-Pro receiver could ultimately land.
MORE: Raiders reveal Davante Adams trade cost; Cowboys should shoot their shot
If Adams is traded, who could he suit up for next?
Well, if you are a member of Cowboys Nation hoping the team could put together a package for Adams, the oddsmakers don't think it is likely. The Cowboys are tied for the 14th most likely odds to complete a trade for Adams at +6600.
Dallas is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.
The favorite to land Adams is the New York Jets (+115), where he would be reunited with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
It is a move that would make sense for all parties involved.
Other favorites in the Adams sweepstakes are the Washington Commanders (+300), Kansas City Chiefs (+500), Pittsburgh Steelers (+600), and New Orleans Saints (+700).
MORE: Cowboys should inquire about trade for five-time All-Pro receiver
What ultimately happens with Adams remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see how it all plays up leading to the NFL trade deadline.
Adams can still be a difference-maker for offenses around the league, so let the bidding begin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting