Cowboys named potential NFL trade suitor for Titans captain, 50-game starter
The Dallas Cowboys have been labeled as a "team to watch" ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and there are several players who are being linked to the team as potential suitors.
If the Cowboys are active, conventional wisdom says the team will be targeting standouts on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker and defensive back are two positions that immediately come to mind, so it's no surprise that teams shopping players at those positions will draw Dallas' interest.
Enter the Tennessee Titans, who sit at 1-6 on the season. The Titans will likely be sellers at the deadline, and there's one player who stands out as a good fit in Dallas.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox went through potential suitors for some of the likely trade candidates, and the Cowboys were linked to Titans linebacker Cody Barton, a 50-game starter who is one of the team's captains this season.
When Dallas was revamping its roster in the offseason, the team was focused on bringing in quality leaders with untapped potential.
"The 28-year-old has 102 games and 50 starts on his resume, and he's been a productive starter in his last few stops—he already has 42 tackles and two interceptions this season," Knox wrote.
"More than a few teams could use help at linebacker, whether due to injuries or flat-out poor play. Barton would be a fine addition to any struggling defense with playoff aspirations."
Interestingly enough, Barton was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and then offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was on the coaching staff for the first two years of Barton's pro career.
Barton Bargain?
Barton was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Seahawks after starring for the Utah Utes. After playing out his rookie deal in Seattle, Barton has bounced around the league.
Barton spent one season with the Washington Commanders and one season with the Denver Broncos before signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Titans this offseason.
In each of the past three seasons, Barton has recorded more than 100 tackles. Through seven games this season, Barton has already notched 42 tackles.
Throughout his NFL career, Barton has totaled 500 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. If Jerry Jones can land Barton at a bargain, he would be a great addition to the team's linebacking corps that still has room for improvement.
