Jerry Jones explains Cowboys' approach to trade deadline amid Crosby chaos
The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in the headlines once again on Tuesday afternoon, when reports surfaced that the team "made inquiries" about Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.
Cowboys insiders shut down those reports, with some saying they were news to the team.
Later in the day, the Raiders reportedly informed Crosby that they were not actively shopping him ahead of the NFL trade deadline and that they had no plans to deal him.
But while the Crosby saga had its fair share of twists and turns that appear to have ended with Crosby remaining in Las Vegas, for now, don't rule out Jerry Jones making a move as the deadline approaches.
Before the Crosby chaos, Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and shared his mindset and approach to the trade deadline, which leaves the door open for Dallas to make a splash move.
Will 'The Gambler' roll the dice?
"If there were a trade it will be because it fits us. And to fit, there's got to be a reason why the player would leave that we're interested in going forward with, and it would have to fit us in terms of our plans on our roster, the financial and everything that goes with that," Jones said, as transcribed by Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jerry understands that the dominant win over the Washington Commanders energized the fan base and those around the organization, but a big win doesn't mean you throw caution to the wind when considering a move.
"Just because we played well, all of a sudden everybody thinks, boy, you're in the hunt, so it's time to go out and gather up all of this talent that's waiting around out here on the trees to add to it now that we feel good that we can be more competitive. That's not realistic," Jones said.
He continued, "What's realistic is that if we do see an opportunity, we are in as good a shape as we've been in in years with (draft) picks, with financial with our (salary) cap, we're in as good of shape as we've ever been if we see a way to improve our team with a player that makes sense today, this year, next year to entertain it and look at it."
While stars like Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, and Jeffery Simmons may not be in play, there are still several intriguing options for the Cowboys to take a look at. The next few weeks will likely be the determining factor on whether Jerry rolls the dice.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
