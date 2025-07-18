Micah Parsons shares motivational message ahead of Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to fly out to Oxnard, California, this weekend for the official start of training camp next week. Micah Parsons may not have a new contract, but he will be joining his teammates out west.
Parsons has said that he will report to training camp with or without a deal, because he understands the importance of being around his teammates to build their bonds together.
This week, Parsons doubled down on his stance by confirming to WWE Superstar The Undertaker's podcast that he will be at camp.
Before flying out to Oxnard, Parsons felt some excitement come his way and shared a workout photo on Instagram along with a motivational message.
"I am who I am," Parsons shared on IG. "Not who you think I am. Not who you want me to be. I am me. Lion [motherf*cking] season."
Parsons is ready to get on the field and go to work. Jerry Jones just needs to stop dragging his feet and get the deal done. The clock is ticking.
The Cowboys officially kick off on Monday, July 18.
