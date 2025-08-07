Micah Parsons trade request intrigues many NFL teams, including disastrous option
The Dallas Cowboys have a major situation on their hands with disgruntled defensive superstar Micah Parsons, who requested a trade after failed negotiations with the front office.
Jerry Jones and company have publicly taken shots at Parsons throughout the start of training camp, and tensions since boiled over with a public trade request being sent out on social media.
On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed there would, understandably, be a major market for Parsons if the Cowboys decide to trade him, but it came with a potentially disastrous scenario and trade option.
MORE: Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
"I'm told there are at least five or six teams that would be interested if Dallas is even willing to do it, including possibly in his own division, by the way," Fowler said on Thursday's edition of Get Up!, as transcribed by Bleacher Report.
"But Dallas has shown no willingness to move him. I haven't talked to anybody in Dallas who expects him to be outside of the team this year."
Fowler's note of "possibly in his own division" would be a nightmare scenario for the Cowboys and their fans. While a team was not specifically mentioned, conventional wisdom would lead you to the Washington Commanders due to Parsons' relationship with head coach and former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
MORE: Cowboys’ overlooked late-round pick gets time with first team defense
While the Philadelphia Eagles would be an intriguing option, Parsons has made comments that the only team in his home state that he would want to play for is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Whatever happens with Parsons, Cowboys Nation is hoping that the situation can reach a conclusion sooner rather than later, because the team can ill-afford to have a distraction of this magnitude hanging over their head to start a new year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic
Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line