Jaydon Blue makes debut in Dallas Cowboys jersey at NFL event
The Dallas Cowboys waited until the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft to finally add a running back, but it might have been worth the wait.
At pick No. 149 overall, Dallas selected Jaydon Blue out of Texas. Blue gives them a player with sub-4.4 speed, capable of breaking a game wide open on any rushing attempt. Blue also has plenty of tread on the tires, with 2024 being his only season with more than 100 total touches on the year.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys superstar predicted to have All-Pro-worthy 2025 NFL campaign
Fans shouldn't bank on Blue being a perennial 1,000-yard rusher, but he gives their offense a lot of juice.
This weekend, Blue was present at the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, and took a photo with his new jersey. While we don't know how heavily the Cowboys will lean on him as a rookie, we know he's going to look good in their colors.
Blue joins a backfield that consists of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, Phil Mafah, and fullback Hunter Luepke. All have a specific role and should contribute to their committee approach.
That said, Blue has by far the most explosiveness — both as a runner and receiver.
