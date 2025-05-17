Cowboys Country

Jaydon Blue makes debut in Dallas Cowboys jersey at NFL event

The Dallas Cowboys blue looks good on Jaydon Blue.

Randy Gurzi

Texas running back Jaydon Blue warms up ahead of the Big 12 Conference Championship game.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue warms up ahead of the Big 12 Conference Championship game. / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys waited until the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft to finally add a running back, but it might have been worth the wait.

At pick No. 149 overall, Dallas selected Jaydon Blue out of Texas. Blue gives them a player with sub-4.4 speed, capable of breaking a game wide open on any rushing attempt. Blue also has plenty of tread on the tires, with 2024 being his only season with more than 100 total touches on the year.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys superstar predicted to have All-Pro-worthy 2025 NFL campaign

Fans shouldn't bank on Blue being a perennial 1,000-yard rusher, but he gives their offense a lot of juice.

This weekend, Blue was present at the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere event, and took a photo with his new jersey. While we don't know how heavily the Cowboys will lean on him as a rookie, we know he's going to look good in their colors.

Blue joins a backfield that consists of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, Phil Mafah, and fullback Hunter Luepke. All have a specific role and should contribute to their committee approach.

That said, Blue has by far the most explosiveness — both as a runner and receiver.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue runs into the end zone to score after catching a pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue runs into the end zone to score after catching a pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season

6 easiest games on Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule

Dallas Cowboys make NFL history with unprecedented schedule stretch

Micah Parsons calls BS on Cowboys insider's claim 'handshake deal is done'

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News