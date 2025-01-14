Cowboys WR will be fighting for a roster spot this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys limped their way through most of the 2024 season. After an abysmal 7-10 season, the team has decided to part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.
A change was more than necessary for this team to take the next step; however, there will also need to be changes with the roster.
MORE: Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
One position the Cowboys desperately need to upgrade is at wide receiver. In doing that, that means certain players will be fighting for their spot this offseason.
The one player who could be on the chopping block is now second-year receiver Ryan Flournoy. The 2024 sixth-round pick did not have a memorable rookie season.
Flournoy was targeted 14 times on the season, making 10 receptions for 104 receiving yards. However, his biggest moment may be a painful moment against the Detroit Lions.
Even with injuries to CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks this season, Flournoy didn't get the opportunities to showcase his abilities that much.
So, if the Cowboys decided to take a receiver in the 2025 draft, Flournoy must realize that his chances may soon run out to see playing time.
