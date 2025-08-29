New Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark 'shocked' by Micah Parsons trade
The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming a new player to the starting lineup after acquiring three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening.
Clark was part of the Packers' trade package for perennial All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, along with two first-round NFL Draft picks.
While there is less than one week until the start of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, Clark is still expected to see the field when the team opens up the season on the road against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Clark was introduced to the media on Friday and shared his thoughts on the change of scenery. While he is excited for a fresh start, Clark admits he was "shocked" when he first learned about the trade.
“I was shocked, but once Jerry and all those guys called me, Schotty and everybody, I just felt wanted. It’s a blessing, I’m appreciative of it.” Clark said, via DallasCowboys.com.
“No nonsense, you’re going to get a dawg, somebody that’s just all about football. I’m here to ball. I’m here to be my best self. I feel like when I’m my best self, there’s nobody messing with me. That’s what I bring to the table, I’m here to play my ass off.”
Last season in Green Bay, Clark recorded 37 tackles, 9 run stuffs, two forced fumbles, and a sack. The year prior, Clark tallied a career-high 7.5 sacks.
It's going to be exciting to see what Clark brings to the table, but alongside Osa Odighizuwa, the Cowboys go from having a major weakness at defensive tackle to one of the franchise's best interior duos in recent memory.
