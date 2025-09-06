4 Dallas Cowboys who exceeded expectations in Week 1 against Eagles
Starting with a loss is never easy, but the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't be too hard on themselves for the 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas showed great discipline and determination in the game, and could have pulled off a win if not for several frustrating dropped passes. More importantly, the defense seemed to find its footing after a rough first half, which should give them confidence going forward.
That's especially true for these four players, who exceeded expectations during the team's first game of the year.
Marshawn Kneeland, DE
Much was made of the Cowboys' pass rush without Micah Parsons, which was expected. While the broadcast focused on the lack of sacks, the front line was making noise, they just struggled to stop Jalen Hurts from escaping and doing damage with his legs.
One player who was especially strong in this regard was Marshawn Kneeland, who recorded his first career sack. The second-year defensive end also held his own against the run and was one of the top-rated players in the game.
Javonte Williams, RB
The first two touchdowns of the season for Dallas were courtesy of Javonte Williams. The former Denver Broncos running back was the team's primary runner, going for 54 yards on 15 attempts with his two scores.
He not only outperformed expectations but had more touchdowns and a higher average per attempt than Saquon Barkley in this one. That was quite a statement and one few saw coming.
Kenny Clark, DT
Whether you agree with the Parsons trade or not, it was hard to be disappointed in the player they acquired in that deal. While the first-round picks are the key to the trade, Kenny Clark did exactly what Jerry Jones said he would: he made a difference in the run game.
According to Patrik Walker, the Cowboys allowed just 2.8 yards per rushing attempt when Clark was on the field and 6.6 when he wasn't.
That's the definition of a difference-maker in the run game. It's also incredible considering he has been in the system for less than one week.
Trevon Diggs, CB
The Cowboys weren't sure if Trevon Diggs was going to play in Week 1, but he was able to suit up for the first time since a knee injury prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. Diggs, who was returning from a second knee surgery in as many years, not only played, but he dominated in coverage.
He gave up just one reception for nine yards and set the tone for the secondary. Despite concerns about injuries, the Cowboys gave up just 152 yards, and superstars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for just 24 yards on four receptions.
