Dallas Cowboys superstar predicted to have All-Pro-worthy 2025 NFL campaign

One ESPN analyst feels that a certain Cowboys superstar is set to have another monster season in 2025.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will not be short on talent during the 2025 season when it comes to wide receivers.

The franchise made a blockbuster trade to bring in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens, and now, fans are dreaming about how the offense has great potential this fall.

Of course, the biggest name in that room will still be CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is the number one option in Dallas, and one ESPN writer feels that definitely won't be changing this year.

ESPN senior writer Mike Clay did not do one of, but the best deep dive of every team in the NFL for the upcoming season.

In his 2025 predictions, Clay feels that Lamb will pick up right where he left off last season, with a prediction of an even greater season this year.

Clay's predictions have Lamb having the third-best season of any receiver, only behind Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

CeeDee Lam
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In the predictions, Clay believes that Lamb will eclipse 100 receptions for the fourth straight season and will hit the 1,200-yard mark in receiving.

Lamb just missed 1,200 receiving yards last season; however, the four-time Pro Bowl selection did miss the final two games of the year.

The addition of Pickens will not limit Lamb's play in 2025. In fact, you could argue that it could cause Lamb to have a better year. That should be music to the ears of everyone in Cowboys Nation.

Tyler Reed
Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

