Dallas Cowboys superstar predicted to have All-Pro-worthy 2025 NFL campaign
The Dallas Cowboys will not be short on talent during the 2025 season when it comes to wide receivers.
The franchise made a blockbuster trade to bring in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens, and now, fans are dreaming about how the offense has great potential this fall.
RELATED: Dak Prescott shockingly snubbed in 2025 NFL season predictions
Of course, the biggest name in that room will still be CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is the number one option in Dallas, and one ESPN writer feels that definitely won't be changing this year.
ESPN senior writer Mike Clay did not do one of, but the best deep dive of every team in the NFL for the upcoming season.
In his 2025 predictions, Clay feels that Lamb will pick up right where he left off last season, with a prediction of an even greater season this year.
Clay's predictions have Lamb having the third-best season of any receiver, only behind Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.
In the predictions, Clay believes that Lamb will eclipse 100 receptions for the fourth straight season and will hit the 1,200-yard mark in receiving.
Lamb just missed 1,200 receiving yards last season; however, the four-time Pro Bowl selection did miss the final two games of the year.
The addition of Pickens will not limit Lamb's play in 2025. In fact, you could argue that it could cause Lamb to have a better year. That should be music to the ears of everyone in Cowboys Nation.
