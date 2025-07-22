Dallas Cowboys reveal plans for Dak Prescott in training camp
The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off training camp in Oxnard, California, on Monday, but Tuesday is when things start to kick into high gear. Dallas will be holding its first practice of the year out west, and fans will be in attendance.
Dak Prescott is one of the many veterans who is used to the atmosphere in Oxnard as he enters his 10th NFL season, but he will be limited this year in camp after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury last November.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the plan for Prescott during training camp, which will give the team more of an opportunity to check out offseason addition Joe Milton III, who was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots.
Dallas plans to have Prescott take things slower while allowing Milton to let loose on the field.
"Now that he’s in the over-30 club, we’re going to be smart with some of the things we do with him,” Schottenheimer told the media, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "He is anti-that. He wants to do as much as possible. Luckily we have the trump card with him on that.
"In all seriousness, Dak understands there is a smart way to train. We got two other quarterbacks we’re really excited to evaluate. Joe Milton is a guy that we’re really excited about. We want to see him play a bunch. Although Dak’s not going to like it as much, he’s very aware that we’re going to be intelligent with what he does."
Limiting Prescott's workload in camp is a smart approach, especially since he does not play during the preseason. Prescott is a seasoned vet, so he knows what he has to do to prepare for the season.
We will find out if he is ready to go 100 percent on Thursday, September 4, when the team travels to Lincoln Financial Field to face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
