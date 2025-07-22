What is Cowboys' Plan B if Tyler Guyton struggles at left tackle?
Football is finally back. The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard for training camp as they begin preparations for the 2025 season.
Following a frustrating 2024 campaign where they suffered multiple injuries and went 7-10, the Cowboys look to become a factor in the NFC East once again. They’ve made changes to their roster, with the addition of George Pickens standing out as their biggest move.
Beyond that, they bolstered their ground game, reinforced the offensive line and added plenty of talent in the 2025 NFL draft. What they didn’t do, however, was find anyone who can truly push left tackle Tyler Guyton.
With Chuma Edoga leaving in free agency, the Cowboys are leaning heavily on Guyton this season, but what if he continues to struggle as he did during his rookie season? In that situation, ESPN’s Todd Archer says they could kick Tyler Smith out to left tackle, a position he’s played in the past.
”There's a lot riding on last year's first-round pick. He has to make a jump in play this season to solidify the offensive line. If he doesn't, then the Cowboys will have to consider moving Tyler Smith from left guard and go with their "best five" approach. Guyton had a solid offseason but has to show consistency when the pads go on.” — Archer, ESPN
With Dak Prescott recovering from hamstring surgery, the Cowboys need to ensure he’s protected in the pocket. Banking on Guyton could prove to be the right call, but Archer’s suggestion would be an excellent Plan B.
Dallas doesn’t have many backup tackles they can trust with Asim Richards as their best option behind Guyton. At guard, however, they have plenty of experience with Brock Hoffman, Rob Jones, T.J. Bass, and Saahdiq Charles.
They’re deep enough along the interior to plug in a starting-caliber guard, whereas Smith might be the only one who can get it done if Guyton fails.
